AP: Sub-registrar, who gave sleuths the slip after he was caught for accepting bribe, found dead in Chennai hotel

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Days after being caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths and giving them the slip, a sub-registrar from Sri Sathya Sai district, Srinivas Nayak ended his life in Chennai.

The 42-year-old and a document writer, Srihari, were nabbed for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a farmer on Wednesday. Later in the night around 10.45 pm, Nayak went outside the ACB office after having dinner on the pretext of washing his hands. Noticing that it was pitch dark outside, he fled the scene.

The ACB sleuths ran after him but in vain. Subsequently, a case was also registered with the Bukkapatnam police. Even as the ACB officials and the police were searching for the sub-registrar, their counterparts in Chennai informed them that Nayak had ended his life at a hotel in Madhavaram.

“We are yet to receive information about when Nayak reached Chennai and what time he checked into the lodge,” Bukkapatnam police said. It is suspected that the humiliation of being caught by the ACB might have forced the sub-registrar to take the extreme step.

Earlier in March, Lingala Surendranath Reddy, a farmer from Brahmanpalle in Puttaparthi mandal, had approached Srinivas Nayak to get a piece of land registered. The government official demanded Rs 50,000 from the farmer to hand over the documents. Later, the sub-registrar and the document writer were caught red-handed while taking Rs 10,000 from Reddy as the first instalment.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

