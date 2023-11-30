Andhra CM lays stone, inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,100 crore to create 21K jobs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government has prioritised the industries sector with special emphasis on MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) and food processing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said 1.88 lakh MSMEs have been established in the State in the last four years, providing employment to 12.62 lakh people.

He virtually laid the stone for five projects and inaugurated four units, with a total valuation of Rs 1,100 crore, from his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. These units have the potential to create a total of 21,744 jobs.

He inaugurated 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the Industries Department with Rs 286 crore. The project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 1,785 crore and create 18,034 jobs.

An edible oil refinery, established by Gokul Agro Resources Private Limited with Rs 250 crore, having a capacity of 4.2 lakh metric tonne capacity was inaugurated at Doruvula Palem in Nellore district.

The unit has the potential to employ 1,150 persons. Jagan launched a sesame seeds processing unit, set up by Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) with Rs 2.5 crore, at Peddiredlapalem in Vizianagaram district. The unit, which would be run by the L Kota Jai Kisan Farmers’ Producers Organisation, would employ 20 people.

He also inaugurated the common facility centres at the printing cluster in Kakinada industrial estate established by the Industries Department with an investment of Rs 15 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a starch processing unit to be set up by Sri Venkateswara Bio Tech Pvt Ltd at Kommuru in Eluru district with Rs 144-crore and creating jobs.

Works were launched for a unit of Blue Fin Enterprises with Rs 13 crore at Konada in Vizianagaram district. Potato, millets and wheat-based products will be manufactured at the unit, creating jobs for 45 people.

Foundation stone was also laid for a Rs 12-crore tomato processing unit, which will be run by Pathikonda Farmers Producers’ Association, at Pathikonda in Kurnool district.

Further, he laid the stone for two a Rs 280-crore pharma unit of Sigachi Industries at Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool district. The project, once realised, will provide employment to 850 persons. He also launched works for a nutraceuticals unit, which would be set up by RPS Industries with Rs 90 crore and provide employment to 285 persons.

“In the past four-and-a-half years, 130 large and mega industries have been set up across the State with an investment of Rs 69,000 crore, providing employment to 86,000 people. The YSRC government was able to achieve this feat through periodical reviews under the aegis of the Chief Secretary and the proactive role of officials,” he noted.

Further, the Chief Minister urged officials to continue the momentum and extend the same cooperation to the entrepreneurs in the future too.

IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, Agriculture and Food Processing minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary Chiranjeev Choudary (Food Processing) and other officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government has prioritised the industries sector with special emphasis on MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) and food processing, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said 1.88 lakh MSMEs have been established in the State in the last four years, providing employment to 12.62 lakh people. He virtually laid the stone for five projects and inaugurated four units, with a total valuation of Rs 1,100 crore, from his Camp Office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. These units have the potential to create a total of 21,744 jobs. He inaugurated 21 industrial development projects and factory complexes established in 18 districts by the Industries Department with Rs 286 crore. The project is expected to attract investments worth Rs 1,785 crore and create 18,034 jobs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); An edible oil refinery, established by Gokul Agro Resources Private Limited with Rs 250 crore, having a capacity of 4.2 lakh metric tonne capacity was inaugurated at Doruvula Palem in Nellore district. The unit has the potential to employ 1,150 persons. Jagan launched a sesame seeds processing unit, set up by Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) with Rs 2.5 crore, at Peddiredlapalem in Vizianagaram district. The unit, which would be run by the L Kota Jai Kisan Farmers’ Producers Organisation, would employ 20 people. He also inaugurated the common facility centres at the printing cluster in Kakinada industrial estate established by the Industries Department with an investment of Rs 15 crore and employment potential for 1,000 persons. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a starch processing unit to be set up by Sri Venkateswara Bio Tech Pvt Ltd at Kommuru in Eluru district with Rs 144-crore and creating jobs. Works were launched for a unit of Blue Fin Enterprises with Rs 13 crore at Konada in Vizianagaram district. Potato, millets and wheat-based products will be manufactured at the unit, creating jobs for 45 people. Foundation stone was also laid for a Rs 12-crore tomato processing unit, which will be run by Pathikonda Farmers Producers’ Association, at Pathikonda in Kurnool district. Further, he laid the stone for two a Rs 280-crore pharma unit of Sigachi Industries at Orvakal mega industrial hub in Kurnool district. The project, once realised, will provide employment to 850 persons. He also launched works for a nutraceuticals unit, which would be set up by RPS Industries with Rs 90 crore and provide employment to 285 persons. “In the past four-and-a-half years, 130 large and mega industries have been set up across the State with an investment of Rs 69,000 crore, providing employment to 86,000 people. The YSRC government was able to achieve this feat through periodical reviews under the aegis of the Chief Secretary and the proactive role of officials,” he noted. Further, the Chief Minister urged officials to continue the momentum and extend the same cooperation to the entrepreneurs in the future too. IT and Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, Agriculture and Food Processing minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj, Principal Secretary Chiranjeev Choudary (Food Processing) and other officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp