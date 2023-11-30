Pepper to invest Rs 4.6k crore on electric bus cluster at Punganur in Chittoor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pepper Motion, a German company, is getting ready to conduct the groundbreaking ceremony for establishing an electric bus and truck cluster at an estimated cost of Rs 4,640 crore at Punganur in Chittoor district. The cluster will come up in an area of 800 acres.

A Pepper Motion delegation, led by its CEO Andreas Hager, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday, and expressed its gratitude for the speedy project clearances and the AP government’s support to set up the world’s largest fully integrated cluster.

Jagan highlighted the steps being taken by the government for promotion of green energy, State’s industry policy and the single window system for the project clearances.

The CEO informed that the integrated electric bus and truck cluster will be completed in three phases, including a vertically integrated facility for 30,000 bus and 18,000 HCV/LCV with a mix of new BEV bus/truck assembly, and retrofitting diesel bus/truck vehicles, with associated charging solutions by the third quarter of 2027.

A 20 GWh battery pack assembly facility will also be established.

The facility will form the global sourcing base for the company partners and for Pepper Motion operations across Europe, Asia and North America.

Employment opportunities will be provided to 8,100 technicians/engineers, he added. Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy and the CMO officials were present.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Pepper Motion, a German company, is getting ready to conduct the groundbreaking ceremony for establishing an electric bus and truck cluster at an estimated cost of Rs 4,640 crore at Punganur in Chittoor district. The cluster will come up in an area of 800 acres. A Pepper Motion delegation, led by its CEO Andreas Hager, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Wednesday, and expressed its gratitude for the speedy project clearances and the AP government’s support to set up the world’s largest fully integrated cluster. Jagan highlighted the steps being taken by the government for promotion of green energy, State’s industry policy and the single window system for the project clearances.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CEO informed that the integrated electric bus and truck cluster will be completed in three phases, including a vertically integrated facility for 30,000 bus and 18,000 HCV/LCV with a mix of new BEV bus/truck assembly, and retrofitting diesel bus/truck vehicles, with associated charging solutions by the third quarter of 2027. A 20 GWh battery pack assembly facility will also be established. The facility will form the global sourcing base for the company partners and for Pepper Motion operations across Europe, Asia and North America. Employment opportunities will be provided to 8,100 technicians/engineers, he added. Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy and the CMO officials were present. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp