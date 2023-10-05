Andhra HC to hear Naidu’s bail plea in fibernet case on October 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the case hearing in the bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the fibernet scam case. When the bail petition came up for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, petitioner’s counsel Sidharth Agarwal argued that for the mistakes done by some one in implementation of the policy matters, the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu could not be held responsible. He pointed out that the petitioner was neither a member of technical committee, which finalised the tender for Terasoft or member of the Tender Awarding Committee.

Agarwal said based on the complaint from the AP State Fibernet Limited that Tender Committee member Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad had acted hand in glove with officials and ensured Terasoft bagged the tender, given on July 16 2021, APCID after initial inquiry registered a case on September 9, 2021. Advocate General S Sriram urged the court not to give any interim stay and said the Supreme Court had not agreed to stop the proceedings of PT warrant and bail petitions.

When the judge asked the status of bail and custody petitions in the ACB court, he told the court that arguments in the case are still in progress. After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the case to Thursday. When Justice Suresh Reddy told the petitioner’s counsel that he was advocate of the AP Fibernet Limited MD in the case earlier, and sought to know if they have any objections, Naidu’s advocates told him that they have no objections.

‘Three accused in the case given bail’

Sidharth Agarwal, counsel of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, pointed out that three accused in the fibernet case were given bail by the High Court in the last two years and the petitioner was out in the open and there were no reports of any influencing of the witnesses in the case

