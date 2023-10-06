Andhra Pradesh: Tenali girl’s nanosatellite takes to the sky

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: CubeSat BWSAT, a nanosatellite built by Tenali girl Sai Divya Kurrapati, was successfully launched into Stratosphere from Spain on October 4 (Wednesday). After the historic success of LakshyaSAT II, one of the three payloads in Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket launch, Sai Divya’s third CubeSat BWSAT was launched from B2Space Company launch station in Spain.

The nanosatellite travelled up to an altitude of 19 km and was safely retrieved. The recent BWSAT, placed inside a space box platform was sent to the stratosphere at 11 am (IST) on Wednesday to collect various parameters of the stratosphere with the help of a high-altitude balloon.

She along with Shakti Priya from Tamil Nadu, Rahman from Bapatla, and Uthej from Kakinada built this nanosatellite. Sai Divya and N Space Tech teamed up with students from Brainworks International School in Myanmar for this project.

As many as six sensors have been set up to measure temperature, pressure, humidity, altitude, CO2, and magnetic strength and other flight data. Along with these, two camera payloads, one for image and other for video, and a GPS payload have been set up to analyse various atmospheric parameters at exact coordinates.

Expressing her excitement, Sai Divya said that after getting the payload from Spain, we can examine the data collected which will pave the path for the next project IU CubeSat payload in Vikram 1 rocket and the parameters data can be compared with existing data sets, validate data with existing data, and measure the accuracy of the components.

Divya is a research scholar in Satellite Communications and hails from Tenali in Guntur district. She completed her MTech specialising in Communication and Radar Systems and set up her own space tech company ‘N Space Tech’ in Tenali.

