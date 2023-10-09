No corruption in AP FiberNet project, claims TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no corruption had taken place in the AP FiberNet project as alleged by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, TDP leaders termed it ‘regime revenge’.

The TDP released a fact sheet on the AP FiberNet project titled ‘The Fact is Rs 280 crore Expenditure on FiberNet while Revenue is Rs 900 crore and Corruption is False’ on Sunday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said, “The YSRC government’s claims are baseless allegations. Is it not a political conspiracy to blame a project, which provided internet, telephone and TV connection to households for a mere Rs 149 per month.”

Reminding that the Centre directed other States to replicate the AP FiberNet project, he said, “The YSRC leaders are making claims even when it is crystal clear that no irregularities had taken place in the project. It only reflects Jagan’s insecurity and worries that our leader Chandrababu Naidu will come back to power in the State in the ensuing Assembly elections.”

The TDP State chief said even after a month after the arrest of Naidu, the CID failed to produce any evidence on the money trail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, which only highlights the fact that there was no corruption in the first place. TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav dared the YSRC government to prove any kind of corruption or misuse of funds in the AP FiberNet project if it got evidence.

The chairmanship of senior IAS officer Satyanarayana was constituted to study the project. It was launched only after the panel submitted its report, Keshav explained.

Mentioning that Naidu reduced the project cost from Rs 5,000 crore to a mere Rs 330 crore, Keshav said that finally tenders were invited for Rs 328 crore. Asking what happened to the officer, who approved the tender, the TDP leader challenged the YSRC government to prove if there was any misuse of funds in the project.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that no corruption had taken place in the AP FiberNet project as alleged by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, TDP leaders termed it ‘regime revenge’. The TDP released a fact sheet on the AP FiberNet project titled ‘The Fact is Rs 280 crore Expenditure on FiberNet while Revenue is Rs 900 crore and Corruption is False’ on Sunday. Addressing the media on the occasion, TDP State President K Atchannaidu said, “The YSRC government’s claims are baseless allegations. Is it not a political conspiracy to blame a project, which provided internet, telephone and TV connection to households for a mere Rs 149 per month.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reminding that the Centre directed other States to replicate the AP FiberNet project, he said, “The YSRC leaders are making claims even when it is crystal clear that no irregularities had taken place in the project. It only reflects Jagan’s insecurity and worries that our leader Chandrababu Naidu will come back to power in the State in the ensuing Assembly elections.” The TDP State chief said even after a month after the arrest of Naidu, the CID failed to produce any evidence on the money trail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, which only highlights the fact that there was no corruption in the first place. TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav dared the YSRC government to prove any kind of corruption or misuse of funds in the AP FiberNet project if it got evidence. The chairmanship of senior IAS officer Satyanarayana was constituted to study the project. It was launched only after the panel submitted its report, Keshav explained. Mentioning that Naidu reduced the project cost from Rs 5,000 crore to a mere Rs 330 crore, Keshav said that finally tenders were invited for Rs 328 crore. Asking what happened to the officer, who approved the tender, the TDP leader challenged the YSRC government to prove if there was any misuse of funds in the project.