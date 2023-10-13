State government increases upper age limit for service posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In some good news for job aspirants, the State government has increased the upper age limit for recruitment in all uniform and non-uniform service posts by two years. A notification to this effect was released.

This age limit enhancement would be applicable till September 30, 2024. As per the notification, GO MS No 120 issued by the General Administration department on September 28, 2022, increasing the age limit prescribed for various uniform posts under relevant rules by two years for various uniform services for direct recruitment through the AP Public Service Commission and other recruiting agencies up to September 30 this year.

The age concession over and above the upper age limit was allowed to the categories as provided under Rule 12 of the AP State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996. The government after careful examination of the matter decided to extend the validity up to September 30, 2024. Meanwhile, another notification was issued announcing the increase in the upper age limit from 34 years to 42 years for posts in all the non-uniform services for ensuing recruitment through the AP Public Service Commission and other recruiting agencies up to September 30, 2024.

Unemployed youths had recently expressed concern over the relaxation in the upper age limit concluding this year and had called for its extension. In fact, they had demanded the upper age limit be increased up to 47 years considering that it was a delay on the part of the government in issuing notification for DSC, Group 1, Group 2 and other posts.

The unemployed JAC had demanded the enhancement of the age limit for the general candidates to apply for constable posts to 27 years old and for Sub Inspector posts to 30 years. It demanded 19,500 posts instead of the 6,511 posts announced in the home department as recruitment has been delayed for the past three years. It had lamented that with the delay in notifications, the qualified youths were losing their age limit. Pointing out at Telangana government increasing the upper-age limit by five years, it had urged the State government to follow suit.

