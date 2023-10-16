Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tamarind tree cut down for Sirimanu Utsavam

After performing special rituals, the tamarind tree in the agriculture land of  Tummi Appa Rao at Jarajapupeta was cut down.

Published: 16th October 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 09:09 AM

The tamarind tree identified by Bantupalli Venkata Rao, the chief priest of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple, for Sirimanu Utsavam, was cut down | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The tamarind tree identified by Bantupalli Venkata Rao, the chief priest of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple, for Sirimanu Utsavam, was cut down at Jarajapupeta village in Nellimarla mandal on Sunday.

As per the tradition, the deity appears in the dream of the chief priest every year and informs him about the location of tree. Sirimanu Utsavam, the major festival of  North Andhra will he held on October 31.

After performing special rituals, the tamarind tree in the agriculture land of  Tummi Appa Rao at Jarajapupeta was cut down. Deputy Assembly Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, former MP Botcha Jhansi, Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu, Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao, temple chief priest Venkata Rao and a large number of devotees participated in the ritual.

Later, the trunk of the tree was shifted to the house of the chief priest at Hukumpeta. Carpenters will carve out the trunk as Sirimanu. Annadanam was organised in the village to mark the occasion.Deputy Speaker said, “We have made elaborate arrangements  for Sirimanu Utsavam. I appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration in smooth conduct of festival.”

