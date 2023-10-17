Home States Andhra Pradesh

Infosys sets foot in Vizag, upskills local talent

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Infosys, the global leader in next-generation digital and consulting services, unveiled its latest state-of-the-art development centre at Signature Towers in Rushikonda on Monday.

Spread across 83,750 sqft, the facility will provide greater flexibility to employees to work in a hybrid mode, staying closer to their homes. The new data centre will enable Infosys to attract, reskill, and upskill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-generation technologies like Cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Infosys Development Centre (IDC) will accommodate approximately 1,000 employees and is aligned with Infosys’ future-ready hybrid workplace strategy.

Additionally, in alignment with Infosys’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments and green building standards, the office is constructed to be energy and water-efficient, as well as waste management In her welcome speech Madhuri, an Infosys employee, said it is the first state-of-the-art facility of Infosys in Andhra Pradesh that will help propel Infosys into the next phase of growth and innovation. 

Caring for employees has been the priority of Infosys and the company leadership has decided to set up a centre in Andhra Pradesh which is home to many employees. 

Accommodating more than 1,000 employees across 10 business units, IDC fosters inclusiveness and equality through modern hybrid workplaces, incorporating new designs and harnessing local talent. Infosys has partnerships with many excellent educational institutions in the city from where they will hire fresh talent. 

Employees at the Visakhapatnam centre will work on cutting-edge IT technologies and serve clients globally in multiple industry verticals, including financial services, energy and utility using technologies like Java, J2EE, SAP, data science and data analytics.

