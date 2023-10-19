Andhra Pradesh: Over 40k have darshan of Goddess on day 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned in the avatar of Sri Mahalakshmi Devi on the fourth day of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday where more than 40,000 devotees are estimated to have darshan of the presiding deity.

According to temple executive officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) KS Rama Rao, the temple collected a revenue of Rs 29.3 lakh (upto 5 pm) through the sale of laddu prasadams, darshan tickets and other special prayers atop Indrakeeladri. He further informed that Rs 11.75 lakh were obtained from the sale of Rs 500 darshan tickets, Rs 3.75 lakh from the sale of Rs 300 darshan tickets, Rs 3.67 lakh from the sale of Rs 100 darshan tickets, Rs 60,000 through tonsuring tickets and Rs 8.25 lakh from the sale of laddu prasadams.

On Wednesday morning, deputy CM and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana and other officials monitored the proceedings and interacted with the devotees over prevailing facilities. He, along with officials lauded officials for maintaining hygiene and serving quality food to duty police and other officials.

He requested the devotees to abide by the rules of the temple and reiterated that the VIP devotees must take a darshan ticket. “No devotee will be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum owing to the visit of CM Jagan on Friday,” he maintained.

(Left) Workers pack laddu prasadam for the devotees at the Indrakeeladri hills. Police personnel help a physically disabled person to have darshan of Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi Devi at Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

On the other hand, NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata along with other police officials inspected the security arrangements and conducted a review meeting in view of CM’s visit, who will present traditional clothes and offer special prayers to the Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi on the occasion of Moolanakshatram. He directed officials to make a free way for CM duly following the security protocols and instructed them to conduct a trial run on Indrakeeladri.

Rana also said to remove extra points on the hilltop and ensure no untoward incident is reported. NTR district collector S Dilli Rao opined that more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims are expected to throng the Durga temple on Friday on the occasion of auspicious Moolanakshatram, the birth star of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Vasundhara, daughter of Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, gave her Bharatanatyam performance. Dance experts, pilgrims and temple authorities appreciated her performance.

Sri Maha Chandi avatar for first time

For the first time, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned and worshipped as Sri Maha Chandi Devi during this year’s Dasara festivities. Maha Chandi represents the all-powerful aspect of the Goddess Chandi, who is invoked for protection, strength, and removal of obstacles. Maha Chandi is revered for her ability to vanquish evil and restore balance and harmony in the world. She is depicted as riding a lion and holding various weapons.

