YSR Achievement Awards for 27 eminent persons

The selection was made based on the exceptional contribution of the individuals to the fields like agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medical and health.

Published: 20th October 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

GVD Krishna Mohan.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the recipients of YSR Lifetime Achievement and Achievement Awards for the year 2023. The awards have been announced for eminent persons in different fields for the third consecutive year.

Advisor to Government (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan, who is also a member of the Awards Screening Committee, announced the names of winners in both categories. The screening committee has recommended the names of 27 eminent persons, including 23 for the Lifetime Achievement Awards and four for the Achievement Awards.

Speaking to the media at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Krishna Mohan said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the committee’s recommendations to present 23 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and four YSR Achievement Awards to eminent persons in different fields.

The selection was made based on the exceptional contribution of the individuals to the fields like agriculture, arts and culture, Telugu language and literature, sports, medical and health and social service.

Screening committee

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, National Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary R Mutyala Raju, I&PR Commissioner T Vijayakumar Reddy and Principal Secretaries are members of the Awards Screening Committee

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards

