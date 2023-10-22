Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t cross party line on people’s issues in debates: Pawan Kalyan to JSP leaders

The JSP chief said the political rivals always try to trap the opponent verbally and the party leaders facing such a situation should be alert and never get caught in such traps.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has given a clear-cut message to party spokespersons and other leaders who participate in news channel debates, to confine themselves to the JSP policy matters and its stance on various people’s issues and not get into arguments and make personal allegations when they are provoked by political rivals.

He wanted his party leaders to do homework before taking part in debates and criticise the policy matters of the ruling party when they are anti-people in a cohesive and meaningful manner. The same was explained in detail to the JSP leaders at a coordination meeting held at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Pawan Kalyan asked them to follow the party line in case they have to respond on the attacks on religious places and confront those leaders who are communal in nature.

“Most importantly, those who participate in such debates, should update themselves with the current affairs. Conduct yourself in a dignified manner,” he advised.

He cautioned them against the caste politics based criticism and arguments. “Most importantly, never make personal comments against the rival speakers, especially about their physical fitness, dress and language. Don’t give meaningless interviews for social media,” he cautioned. Further, they were advised not to respond to the personal criticism against him, his films and family members.

