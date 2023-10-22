Gaganyaan test flight mission successful, Governor Abdul Nazeer , CM Jagan congratulate ISRO scientists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists on the success of Gaganyaan test mission. In a message on Saturday, the Governor congratulated the ISRO scientists for successfully accomplishing the test vehicle D1 mission, the first test for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

He said that the nation was proud of ISRO’s achievement of successfully completing the test vehicle mission as a predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 kms and bring them safely back to the Earth.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated ISRO team for the successful start to Mission Gaganyaan.

“ISRO is moving into the orbit of greater heights by amplifying the space technology,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Daggubati Puradeswari attributed the success to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that a glorious chapter has been added to India’s space programme, showcasing the unrelenting spirit of scientists and people.

