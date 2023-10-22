Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gaganyaan test flight mission successful, Governor Abdul Nazeer , CM Jagan congratulate ISRO scientists

“ISRO is moving into the orbit of greater heights by amplifying the space technology,” the Chief Minister said.

Published: 22nd October 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO's TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists on the success of Gaganyaan test mission. In a message on Saturday, the Governor congratulated the ISRO scientists for successfully accomplishing the test vehicle D1 mission, the first test for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

He said that the nation was proud of ISRO’s achievement of successfully completing the test vehicle mission as a predecessor to the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400 kms and bring them safely back to the Earth.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated ISRO team for the successful start to Mission Gaganyaan.

“ISRO is moving into the orbit of greater heights by amplifying the space technology,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Daggubati Puradeswari attributed the success to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that a glorious chapter has been added to India’s space programme, showcasing the unrelenting spirit of scientists and people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaganyaan ISRO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp