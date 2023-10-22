Rise up to cyber security challenges: CM Jagan to cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the police department to tackle new challenges concerning cyber security and data theft among others in the wake of emerging technologies.

Speaking to the personnel after paying homage to the martyrs on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day parade held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “Nowadays, criminals have been using technology by posing a major security challenge to forces. More software professionals, engineers and technical experts are being inducted into the police department to tackle cyber offences,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that 16,000 Mahila Police were appointed in Sachivalayams.

Stressing the need to redefine the words ‘anti social elements’, he said that the gangs who try to take the law into their hands in the name of freedom of the press, human rights and democracy for selfish ends are also anti-socials. Referring to the recent violence in Angallu and Punganur, the CM stated that certain groups, aiming at disturbing the peace in society, were trying to attack the government and urged the police to deal with them sternly.”

Even the courts, judges and judicial officers are not spared by particular groups. They are being heckled, trolled on social media for not pronouncing judgment in their favour,” he lambasted.

Reiterating the State government’s commitment to the welfare of police, Jagan said that talks were concluded with the top management of the SBI to provide insurance coverage to families of police personnel to the tune of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. He further listed out the measures taken for the welfare of police personnel and strengthen the department.

Elaborating on the steps taken to provide the safety of women in the State, the Chief Minister pointed out, “More than 1.25 crore women downloaded the Disha App and 31,200 women have been rescued by the police through the app.” Later, he handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the wife of G Narender, who died after being attacked during the Ganesh festival bandobast duties at Agiripalli in Eluru district. Home minister T Vanita & senior officials took part in the parade.

