Andhra Pradesh’s e-mobility initiatives lauded

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which recently entered into an agreement with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to realise the ambitious target of achieving 30% electric vehicles by 2030, is all praise for the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts towards greener mode of transportation.

Explaining the various initiatives related to e-mobility in different States during a review by EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, officials from the EESL unit of Andhra Pradesh highlighted the efforts of the government in that regard. The State is taking steps to usher in an electric vehicle revolution, aligning with the Government of India’s policy, which aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, they explained.

The CEO appreciated the Energy Department for taking the initiative to provide one lakh electric vehicles to the State government employees on EMI basis, coupled with benefits like road tax exemption and registration fee waiver, fostering a conducive environment for electric mobility. Furthermore, the government is establishing approximately 400 EV charging stations across the State. At present, 266 stations are operational and the rest are in the pipeline, they highlighted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which recently entered into an agreement with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to realise the ambitious target of achieving 30% electric vehicles by 2030, is all praise for the Andhra Pradesh government’s efforts towards greener mode of transportation. Explaining the various initiatives related to e-mobility in different States during a review by EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor, officials from the EESL unit of Andhra Pradesh highlighted the efforts of the government in that regard. The State is taking steps to usher in an electric vehicle revolution, aligning with the Government of India’s policy, which aims for net-zero emissions by 2070, they explained. The CEO appreciated the Energy Department for taking the initiative to provide one lakh electric vehicles to the State government employees on EMI basis, coupled with benefits like road tax exemption and registration fee waiver, fostering a conducive environment for electric mobility. Furthermore, the government is establishing approximately 400 EV charging stations across the State. At present, 266 stations are operational and the rest are in the pipeline, they highlighted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp