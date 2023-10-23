Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special trains and buses ease festival rush in Visakhapatnam

These trains will make stops at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukota, and the famous Borra Caves, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for tourists.

Published: 23rd October 2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the onset of the Dasara holidays, agency areas are witnessing a surge in tourist footfall. To cater to the increased demand, Waltair Division of East Coast Railways has taken a proactive step by introducing special train services between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

The special train, Vizag-Araku Special Express (08525), will depart from Vizag at 8.30 am daily from October 23 to 31, reaching Araku at 11.45 am. In the return journey, Araku-Vizag Special Express (08526), will leave Araku at 2 pm and arrive in Vizag at 6 pm. These trains will make stops at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Shrungavarapukota, and the famous Borra Caves, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for tourists.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Saurabh Prasad expressed the division’s commitment to providing a comfortable and safe journey to passengers during the festive season.

Simultaneously, the APSRTC authorities have managed the surge in travellers, aided by the operation of 250 special buses. These buses will connect the Visakhapatnam district to various destinations, including Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Amalapuram, and Bhimavaram.

