36 projects under Sagarmala completed with Rs 32,210 crore: Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of various projects related to Visakhapatnam Port, Dredging Corporation of India (DCI), and Maritime University in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters, the Union Minister expressed pride for the development achieved in the past nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the Sagarmala Project, which has focused on crucial aspects such as port connectivity, coastal community welfare, coastal development, and shipping infrastructure.

Under the Sagarmala Project, a total of 802 projects have been initiated across the country, amounting to a substantial investment of Rs 5.6 lakh crore. Sonowal emphasised that these developments have been guided by the Maritime Board, resulting in a significant contribution to the maritime landscape. “Specifically, in Andhra Pradesh, investments worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore have been allocated to 113 projects related to port operations. Impressively, 36 of these projects have already been completed with a total value of Rs 32,210 crore,” he mentioned.

He outlined some key elements of the Sagarmala Project, including modernisation of Vizag Port. He noted the opening of an international cruise terminal, which will facilitate coastal cruise operations and cater to both domestic and international travellers. “The new connectivity options from Vizag to Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are expected to create jobs,” he stated.

He stressed the importance of environmental sustainability, promising efforts to transform Vizag into a pollution-free city.Sonowal highlighted plans for the modernisation of Vizag Port to enhance its capacity. “Part of this vision includes expanding cargo transportation at Vizag Port, which boasts state-of-the-art technology,” Sonowal added.

New connectivity options from Vizag to various metro cities will create jobs: Sonowal

