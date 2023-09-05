Power crisis averted in Andhra Pradesh as rains cool down demand

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Allaying the fears of the public regarding frequent power cuts, energy officials on Monday said the mismatch between demand and supply has been resolved and normalcy has been restored.

“There is nothing to worry about as the demand and supply of power are equal and electricity is also being procured from the market, a senior official of the energy department told TNIE and added that the latest spell of rains, especially in Rayalaseema, has brought down the power demand.

Though there were no official power cuts to relieve the load, people in rural areas complained of unofficial power interruptions. It has been learned that power demand at the end of August reached a whopping 240 million units per day as against the normal demand of 180 million units during this time of the year.

An extended dry spell in August, coupled with a rise in day-time temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius resulted in the escalated demand for power, more so during the last week of August, from both domestic and agriculture sectors, officials explained.

Farmers were dependent on borewells and motors to draw water for irrigation. The agriculture sector alone recorded a surge in power demand of 60 million units. Subsequently, the energy department recommended power cuts as load relief measures to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulator Commission (APERC). Accordingly, a letter was written to APERC on September 1, and on the subsequent day, APERC issued orders allowing for limited power cuts to industries from September 5 so as to extend uninterrupted electricity to agriculture and domestic consumers.

However, with heavy rains lashing several parts of Andhra Pradesh resulting in a drop in demand, officials decided not to go ahead with power cuts, and the same was informed to APERC, Special Chief Secretary and Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO) CMD K Vijayanand explained.

Further, he said the State will be procuring 40 million units daily basis from short-term markets at a price of Rs 9.10 per unit till September 15. The energy department is taking every measure to ensure none of the power consumers in the State are subjected to any inconvenience, he asserted.

Sources said the market witnessed competition for the purchase of power as States like Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh were also facing a power crisis and implementing power cuts in their respective States.

On the availability of coal in the State, officials said there is sufficient stock available for daily production.

Power woes

206.5 million units of Electricity supplied

98% Load factor

Rs 9.10 per unit paid for purchasing power from short-term market

#As on September 3

