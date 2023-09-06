Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIP darshan for youth writing Govinda Koti: TTD Board

TIRUMALA:  The newly-constituted Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) Board held its first meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday and took a slew of decisions to promote Sanatana Dharma.
Youngsters, aged 25 or less, who write Govinda Namam one crore times, similar to Rama Namam, will be provided VIP Break Darshan along with their families.

The Srivari temple Trust has also decided to provide a one-time darshan facility to youngsters who write ‘Govinda Namavali’ 10,01,116 times.

Following the meeting, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy elaborated on the decisions taken by the Board. “To inculcate devotion among children and their families, we have embarked on the Govind Koti Yagnam,” he said.

The Board has decided to gift a booklet of ‘Bhagavad Gita’, comprising the gist of the sacred text, to every student in schools, colleges and universities across the State. 

The Temple Trust also decided to invest Rs 300 crore each for constructing Achyutham and Sripatham Pilgrim Amenities Complexes (PACs), replacing the seven-decade-old 2 and 3 Choultries behind the Tirupati Railway Station. “These two PACs will accommodate nearly 20,000 pilgrims,” Karunakar Reddy pointed out.

Besides the Srivari temple being built in Navi Mumbai, the TTD has given approval for the construction of another temple at Bandra with Rs 1.65 crore.

Info centre to be built in Mumbai with Rs 5.35 crore

An information centre will also be built in the Mumbai suburb with Rs 5.35 crore. The entire amount will be donated by the Trust Board members. 

Further, the Board has decided to construct a temple for the folk Goddess Moolasthana Ellamma in Chandragiri at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

A sum of `49.50 crore has been sanctioned to carry out repairs at TTD employees’ quarters. The Board will also seek the State government’s approval for filling 413 vacancies for religious staff, including Archakas, Paricharikas, Prasadam Distributors, Potu workers, at the TTD.

