Andhra Pradesh’s first orchidarium open its doors in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first in the State, a unique Wild Orchidarium is all set to open its doors in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Meticulously crafted by the Visakhapatnam Division of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, the orchidarium is an integral attraction within the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre, nestled in the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary.

It houses around 120 to 130 species of flowers, prominently featuring orchid varieties like Vanda, Dracaena (Laceleaf), Cymbidium (Boat orchid), Phalaenopsis (Moth orchids), and Tolumnia. Among these groups, there are multiple species, including 8 to 12 types of Vanda, four to five species of Phalaenopsis, and a few hybrids.

Associate species like philodendrons, Colocasia, Monstera, and Calatheas, and various ferns such as needle, sword, tree, and bird’s nest ferns, have been integrated into the orchidarium to establish a thriving natural ecosystem.While the project commenced in December 2022, the fibre flooring sheets were installed by February. All the species had been placed within the orchidarium by April 2023.

Elaborating, project scientist at the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary and in-charge of the orchidarium Yagnapathy Adari said, “The ecosystem also includes inhabitants like geckos, centipedes, butterfly larvae, and caterpillars. These orchids originate from various regions in the Eastern Ghats, like the Ananthagiri, Araku, and Maredumilli forests, and also from selected regions in the Western Ghats. Some unidentified species were also collected, and their real identities will be known only once they bloom.”

He explained that the orchidarium is a temperature-controlled area that optimises environmental conditions for diverse orchid varieties to flourish, featuring automated mist chambers.Stressing that protecting orchids is of utmost importance, he said, “The delicate blooms found in the Eastern Ghats are predominantly seen in the Western Ghats or the northeastern region. When considering region-specific or endemic orchids, they are typically found in the Western Ghats or the northeastern region. Despite their common occurrence, these orchids have often been overlooked and less studied in our area. Hence, this orchidarium will provide the public an opportunity to learn about their local ecosystem, fostering awareness that aids in conservation efforts.”

Expressing similar views, District Forest Officer Anant Shankar explained, “The Eastern Ghats have been relatively under-documented despite their ecological significance. Orchids, in particular, have often been overlooked in this region, leaving us with limited information about them. While conservation efforts are vital for preserving biodiversity, the documentation of these unique species is equally essential. Our mission is to gather and safeguard these orchids before they vanish forever.”

Stating that the orchidarium serves a dual purpose, the District Forest Officer said, “It provides a safe haven for these delicate blooms and operates as an educational institution for the general public to discover the wealth of biodiversity in their surroundings. This knowledge is the cornerstone of effective conservation efforts, and by fostering awareness on the matter, we can achieve results in our conservation endeavours.”

Limited slots available

Slots can be booked by contacting the forest department or calling on 95154 05972

