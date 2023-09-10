AP chambers elects new executive panel, president

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Annual General Body Meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Saturday elected a new Executive Committee for the period 2023 to 2025.

The individuals who have been elected to the key positions are Potluri Bhaskara Rao as president, L Raghurami Reddy as executive vice president, and S Akkaiah Naidu as Treasurer.

Potluri Bhaskara Rao, the newly elected President, is a highly experienced professional and entrepreneur with an impressive 40-year track record in building and managing companies. He previously served as the President & CEO of Nelito Systems Ltd, a Tata group company, until 2014.

Throughout his career, he has gained extensive experience in the Agro, Financial, Industry, and IT sectors. Rao has been actively involved in various industry associations and organisations. He served as the Founder President of APFPIF (Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Industries Federation) and as the Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM’s AP State Council in 2018-19. Additionally, he held positions such as Founder General Secretary of Hindu Economic Forum, AP in 2020-21, and General Secretary of AP Chambers in 2016-17 and 2019-21.

He has significant exposure to international markets, having visited around 40 countries for industry promotional activities. He has also led delegations, including two Food Processing Industry delegations from AP Chambers to Japan, Dubai, and Jalgaon in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He led IT Business delegations from IMC and NASSCOM to several countries.

VIJAYAWADA: The Annual General Body Meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Saturday elected a new Executive Committee for the period 2023 to 2025. The individuals who have been elected to the key positions are Potluri Bhaskara Rao as president, L Raghurami Reddy as executive vice president, and S Akkaiah Naidu as Treasurer. Potluri Bhaskara Rao, the newly elected President, is a highly experienced professional and entrepreneur with an impressive 40-year track record in building and managing companies. He previously served as the President & CEO of Nelito Systems Ltd, a Tata group company, until 2014.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Throughout his career, he has gained extensive experience in the Agro, Financial, Industry, and IT sectors. Rao has been actively involved in various industry associations and organisations. He served as the Founder President of APFPIF (Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Industries Federation) and as the Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM’s AP State Council in 2018-19. Additionally, he held positions such as Founder General Secretary of Hindu Economic Forum, AP in 2020-21, and General Secretary of AP Chambers in 2016-17 and 2019-21. He has significant exposure to international markets, having visited around 40 countries for industry promotional activities. He has also led delegations, including two Food Processing Industry delegations from AP Chambers to Japan, Dubai, and Jalgaon in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He led IT Business delegations from IMC and NASSCOM to several countries.