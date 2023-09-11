Araku coffee spreads its aroma at G-20 Summit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC)’s Araku Valley Coffee was a big draw as it grabbed the eyeballs of delegates at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion in the G-20 Summit in New Delhi. The exhibition provided an excellent platform to showcase the unique and high-quality coffee produced in the ASR district, which is known for its distinct flavour and sustainable farming practices.

The Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the G-20 Summit served as a focal point for promoting the state’s cultural and economic offerings. Araku Valley Coffee, stood out in the exhibition, drawing the attention of both domestic and international participants. This representation not only highlighted the State’s rich agricultural diversity, but also its commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices in coffee cultivation.

The presence of GCC’s Araku Valley Coffee at the global event underscored its importance not only as a premium coffee brand but also as a symbol of India’s diverse and thriving forest-based agricultural industry. It also offered an opportunity to foster trade and collaborations in the coffee sector, potentially opening up new avenues for the GCC’s Araku Valley coffee in the international market.

G. Suresh Kumar, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd., Visakhapatnam, said, “It is a great pleasure to showcase Araku Valley Coffee products at the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at the G-20 Summit in New Delhi and to introduce the flavours of Araku coffee grown by tribals.” He said that Araku Valley has a favourable climate for coffee production with abundant rainfall and well-draining soil. Arabica coffee is predominantly grown in small plots and hand-picked in the valley and it is known for its unique flavour and aroma, he added.

