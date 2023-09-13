Union govt to hold Ayushman Bhava campaign on September 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, participated in a video conference hosted by the Central Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. The conference focused on the Ayushman Bhava programme, an initiative to be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 13.

During the conference, which took place in New Delhi, Rajini joined health ministers from various states to discuss about the programme. Attendees included Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, NHM SPM Dr Venkata Krishna, and others.

The Union government plans to organise the campaign from September 17 to October 2. The aim is to promote health target services and raise awareness about all health schemes among the people of India.

Additionally, Rajini unveiled a poster for AP BC Sangham. This organisation plans to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 21 and 22. Their demands include reservations for BCs in legislatures, and they seek the support of the central government.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, participated in a video conference hosted by the Central Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. The conference focused on the Ayushman Bhava programme, an initiative to be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 13. During the conference, which took place in New Delhi, Rajini joined health ministers from various states to discuss about the programme. Attendees included Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, NHM SPM Dr Venkata Krishna, and others. The Union government plans to organise the campaign from September 17 to October 2. The aim is to promote health target services and raise awareness about all health schemes among the people of India. Additionally, Rajini unveiled a poster for AP BC Sangham. This organisation plans to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 21 and 22. Their demands include reservations for BCs in legislatures, and they seek the support of the central government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });