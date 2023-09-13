Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union govt to hold Ayushman Bhava campaign on September 17

During the conference, which took place in New Delhi, Rajini joined health ministers from various states to discuss about the programme.

Published: 13th September 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy)

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo | Shamim Qureshy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Vidadala Rajini, participated in a video conference hosted by the Central Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday. The conference focused on the Ayushman Bhava programme, an initiative to be inaugurated by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 13.

During the conference, which took place in New Delhi, Rajini joined health ministers from various states to discuss about the programme. Attendees included Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, NHM SPM Dr Venkata Krishna, and others.

The Union government plans to organise the campaign from September 17 to October 2. The aim is to promote health target services and raise awareness about all health schemes among the people of India.
Additionally, Rajini unveiled a poster for AP BC Sangham. This organisation plans to stage a dharna (sit-in protest) at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 21 and 22. Their demands include reservations for BCs in legislatures, and they seek the support of the central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayushman Bhava campaign Vidadala Rajini Mansukh Mandaviya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp