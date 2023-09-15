JSP, TDP will form panel to fight YSRC: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP along with the Jana Sena Party will constitute a committee to discuss strategies to combat anti-people policies of the ruling YSRC, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he welcomed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s decision to ally with TDP and hoped that BJP would take a decision to join the alliance soon. He made it clear that neither his wife Brahmani nor mother Bhuvaneswari would not come into politics and he would resume his Yuvagalam Padayatra after his father gets the bail.

Stating mulakat of Pawan Kalyan with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has infused a new spirit in the party cadre, Lokesh said that they along with JSP and BJP will not hesitate to wage a war against the YSRCP regime.

“My father had served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. But now, he is in the Central jail where Maoists, criminals, and ganja smugglers are lodged. I am deeply pained,” he said and demanded first class facilities for Chandrababu Naidu. He sought to know how intelligence department was allowed take photographs inside the jail during the mulakat. “Is it not violation of jail manual and rules?” he asked.

Lokesh expressed concern over the lack of proper security for his father in the jail. He said that his family members feel insulted seeing objectionable remarks against TDP chief and them on the social media. “We will settle the score in the people’s court in the ensuing elections,” he asserted.

Lokesh went on to further say that national leaders Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, H D Kumaraswamy and film star Rajanikanth called him over the phone and expressed their solidarity to the yellow party and his family members. He said that IT employees in Hyderabad and NRIs abroad also protested against the arrest of Naidu.

