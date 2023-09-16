Chandrababu Naidu's wife Bhuvaneswari’s petition for mulakat rejected

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in charge and Prisons DIG Ravi Kiran on Friday said the mulakat application of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was rejected for not mentioning proper reason in it. Every accused lodged in the central jail is eligible to avail of mulakat twice a week.

Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development corporation scam case, and lodged in the central jail, had already availed of two mulakats during the week. On September 12, Bhuvaneswari, her son Lokesh and his wife Brahmani met Naidu in the jail. On Thursday, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Lokesh and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, met Naidu in the jail. “Mulakat can also be allowed in an emergency. As there is no emergency in the case, Bhuvaneswari’s application for mulakat has been rejected,” the DIG explained.

Jail superintendent’s wife passes away

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Rahul’s wife Kiranmai breathed her last on Friday. Rahul had gone on leave from Friday to attend to his ailing wife. This, however, led to false propaganda that he went on leave unable to face the political pressure. The State politics have been revolving around the Central Prison since Sunday after the ACB court remanded Naidu to judicial custody in the skill development corporation scam.

With the Superintendent going on leave to attend to his wife, the social media and a section of media went agog that Rahul took leave unable to bear the pressure. Central Jail in charge and DIG (Prisons) Ravi Kiran said the Superintendent went on leave for personal reasons and it is unfair on the part of the media to spread canards.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in charge and Prisons DIG Ravi Kiran on Friday said the mulakat application of Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was rejected for not mentioning proper reason in it. Every accused lodged in the central jail is eligible to avail of mulakat twice a week. Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development corporation scam case, and lodged in the central jail, had already availed of two mulakats during the week. On September 12, Bhuvaneswari, her son Lokesh and his wife Brahmani met Naidu in the jail. On Thursday, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, along with Lokesh and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna, met Naidu in the jail. “Mulakat can also be allowed in an emergency. As there is no emergency in the case, Bhuvaneswari’s application for mulakat has been rejected,” the DIG explained. Jail superintendent’s wife passes awaygoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent Rahul’s wife Kiranmai breathed her last on Friday. Rahul had gone on leave from Friday to attend to his ailing wife. This, however, led to false propaganda that he went on leave unable to face the political pressure. The State politics have been revolving around the Central Prison since Sunday after the ACB court remanded Naidu to judicial custody in the skill development corporation scam. With the Superintendent going on leave to attend to his wife, the social media and a section of media went agog that Rahul took leave unable to bear the pressure. Central Jail in charge and DIG (Prisons) Ravi Kiran said the Superintendent went on leave for personal reasons and it is unfair on the part of the media to spread canards.