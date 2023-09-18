Pawan Kalyan does not have stature to criticise CM Jagan, ridicules Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the comments of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tourism Minister RK Roja said he has neither stature nor power to criticise the Chief Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, she said Pawan Kalyan could not even win as a ward member, but dared to criticise Jagan, who never lost an election. “Our leader saw that 22 candidates of our party made it to Parliament and 151 to the State Assembly. What about Pawan Kalyan? He lost at the two places where he contested,” she ridiculed.

Further, she said both could not be compared, as one became CM with 82% of seats in his kitty, while the other lost even deposits at 120 places out of 136 his party contested.“Jagan is a leader with his own flag and agenda, while Pawan Kalyan is a coolie, who works for others without any agenda,” she mocked, advising the JSP chief to speak keeping in mind his stature.

Terming the JSP chief a package star, she ridiculed his claim that his poll pact with the TDP has universal acceptance. “Pawan Kalyan has taken advantage of Chandrababu Naidu in jail in connection with the skill development scam to strike a deal and get a big package,” she alleged and wanted to know how the JSP chief could convince Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who swore not to truck with Naidu again.

Brushing aside the statements of Pawan Kalyan that he is ready for war anytime with YSRC, the Tourism Minister asked him, if he has enough soldiers to even enter the battlefield.

