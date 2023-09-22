‘Increase in electricity duty burdening industries’: AP Chambers President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar met Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and submitted a representation on the burden of high energy charges on industries.

The Chambers mentioned in detail the various electricity charges such as true-up, grid support charges, electricity duty, etc, that are being levied on industries and their impact on the financial viability of industries.

AP Chambers stated that the increase in Electricity Duty from 6 paise per unit to Rs 1 per unit has added further woes to the already struggling industries.

The Chambers requested the State to give directions to DISCOMS to adjust the collected amount against the future energy charges. In view of the difficulties faced by the industry, AP Chambers requested the postponement of the enhancement of Electricity Duty charges for at least one year.

