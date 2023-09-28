Save AP from YSRC rule: Bhuvaneswari

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, called upon the people to save Andhra Pradesh from the ‘cruel’ YSRC rule. Bhuvaneswari, along with Nara Brahmani and TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, visited the hunger strike camp of women against Naidu’s arrest at Seethanagaram village on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said Naidu dedicated his life to the welfare of people and the development of the State. Though many cases were registered against Naidu by his opponents during his four decades of political career, not even a single charge against him has been proven. “The truth will prevail ultimately. Naidu will come out clean in the skill development corporation scam case,” she asserted.

She exhorted the people to give their massive mandate to the TDP in the ensuing Assembly elections to ensure the all-round development of the State. Making a scathing attack on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, she said it was creating obstructions to his son TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra. “Despite the hurdles, Lokesh’s padayatra will not stop as he is committed to reaching out the people,” she averred.

