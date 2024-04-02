Election media centre inaugurated at Guntur Collectorate

GUNTUR : The district administration is all set for effective monitoring of electioneering in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy.

He along with Joint Collector Rajakumari inaugurated the Media Centre for elections at the premises of the Collectorate. Later, addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that stern action will be taken against any violation of the MCC.

According to Election Commission, the notification for nominations will be issued on April 18, and will be received till April 25. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 29.

Weekly review meetings have been held with the representatives of all political parties to ensure transparency.

As many as 1,884 polling centres have been set up in seven Assembly constituencies in the district. Additionally, proposals to set up 31 auxiliary polling stations where more than 1,500 voters are present were sent to EC. As per Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024 final draft published on January 22, around 17,16,318 voters are present in the district. However, till March 31, a total of 17,82,488 voters have been recorded, out of which, 8,60,998 male voters, 9,21,333 female voters, and 157 transgenders.

Apart from this, 1,775 service voters will cast their vote through EBTS.