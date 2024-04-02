Election media centre inaugurated at Guntur Collectorate

GUNTUR : The district administration is all set for effective monitoring of electioneering in compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy.
He along with Joint Collector Rajakumari inaugurated the Media Centre for elections at the premises of the Collectorate. Later, addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that stern action will be taken against any violation of the MCC.
According to Election Commission, the notification for nominations will be issued on April 18, and will be received till April 25. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 29.
Weekly review meetings have been held with the representatives of all political parties to ensure transparency.
As many as 1,884 polling centres have been set up in seven Assembly constituencies in the district. Additionally, proposals to set up 31 auxiliary polling stations where more than 1,500 voters are present were sent to EC. As per Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2024 final draft published on January 22, around 17,16,318 voters are present in the district. However, till March 31, a total of 17,82,488 voters have been recorded, out of which, 8,60,998 male voters, 9,21,333 female voters, and 157 transgenders.
Apart from this, 1,775 service voters will cast their vote through EBTS.
Nearly 27 MCC, 63 Flying Squad Team (FST), 17 Video Surveillance Team (VST), seven Video Viewing Team (VVT), seven accounting, seven assistant expenditure teams have been formed for the effective implementation of MCC. Similarly, 176 sectoral officers have been deployed at problematic and critical polling centres, he said. He added that special control rooms have been set up to inspect the application for permissions to campaigning. Till now, 488 applications from various political parties have been received, out of which 317 have been processed, 107 denied, and 39 are under progress.
Around 15 checkposts have been set up on inter-state and inter-district borders and vehicle checkings have been intensified.
As a result, unaccountable cash, gold and freebies worth `1.67 crore, have been seized till March 30, he informed. As of date, a total of 161 complaints have been received on CVIGIL mobile application since the announcement of the election schedule, out of which 107 complaints have been resolved within 100 minutes.
The Collector appealed to the people to download and install the app to report and help authorities keep a tab on any malpractices during elections. Apart from this, departmental action has been taken against 124 volunteers, four contract employees, and one regular employee for violating MCC.
Guntur electoral statistics
Voters - 17,82,488
Male - 8,60,998
Female - 9,21,333
Third gender - 157
Teams deployed
MCC-63
FST-17
VST-17
VVT-7
Polling stations - 1,884
15 Checkposts arranged
Unaccounted items worth Rs 1.67 crore seized
Complaints received on CVIGIL-161