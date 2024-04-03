SRM-AP hosts bootcamp for budding entrepreneurs

VIJAYAWADA : The Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 1.0 Demo Day, hosted by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at SRM University-AP, marked the culmination of rigorous entrepreneurs.

Dynamic pitches were presented by participants through the demonstration of their innovative ideas, astute business models and go-to-market strategies, complemented by sharp and insightful feedback from global investors and world-class mentors, the SRM-AP said in a release on Tuesday.

The elite panel of industry mentors included 6D. Works founder and CMD Srikanth Talluri, Hyderabad Angels investment director & CEO Rathnakar Samavedam, Anglian Omega Group (India) chief advisor Deb Mukherji, Mentogram founder & CEO Siddharth Dangi, TIE president Ravi Eswarapu and IIT Ropar associate professor Dhiraj K Mahajan along with SRM-AP vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora.