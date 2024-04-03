Voters find themselves at crossroads in Vijayawada East

VIJAYAWADA : In the heart of NTR district lies Vijayawada East Constituency, a political battleground that has witnessed high anti-incumbency over the decades. With a rich tapestry of electoral legacies and shifting alliances, the constituency has yet again become a focal point of political drama for the upcoming elections.

Established in 1967 as per the Delimitation Orders, Vijayawada East has undergone significant transformation over the years, both demographically and politically. Initially a stronghold of the Congress, the constituency saw a gradual shift with the emergence of the TDP founded by NT Rama Rao.

The political narrative of Vijayawada East is woven with tales of dynastic politics and dramatic twists. From stalwarts like former chief minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao to the tragic fate of Vangaveeti Ranga, whose legacy was marred by violence, the constituency’s history is a testament to the complexities of the Indian democracy.

In the recent years, the TDP has consolidated its position in Vijayawada East with Gadde Ramamohan emerging victorious in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

However, this time the contest is shaping up to be a battle of legacies. Gadde Ramamohan, who is eyeing a hat-trick victory, faces stiff competition from Devineni Avinash, the son of former minister Devineni Nehru, who won from the area five times. Avinash’s familial ties to the constituency and the legacy of his father add an interesting dimension to the electoral contest.