Voters find themselves at crossroads in Vijayawada East

VIJAYAWADA : In the heart of NTR district lies Vijayawada East Constituency, a political battleground that has witnessed high anti-incumbency over the decades. With a rich tapestry of electoral legacies and shifting alliances, the constituency has yet again become a focal point of political drama for the upcoming elections.
Established in 1967 as per the Delimitation Orders, Vijayawada East has undergone significant transformation over the years, both demographically and politically. Initially a stronghold of the Congress, the constituency saw a gradual shift with the emergence of the TDP founded by NT Rama Rao.
The political narrative of Vijayawada East is woven with tales of dynastic politics and dramatic twists. From stalwarts like former chief minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao to the tragic fate of Vangaveeti Ranga, whose legacy was marred by violence, the constituency’s history is a testament to the complexities of the Indian democracy.
In the recent years, the TDP has consolidated its position in Vijayawada East with Gadde Ramamohan emerging victorious in the 2014 and 2019 elections.
However, this time the contest is shaping up to be a battle of legacies. Gadde Ramamohan, who is eyeing a hat-trick victory, faces stiff competition from Devineni Avinash, the son of former minister Devineni Nehru, who won from the area five times. Avinash’s familial ties to the constituency and the legacy of his father add an interesting dimension to the electoral contest.
As campaigning heats up, the people of Vijayawada East find themselves at crossroads, torn between allegiance to tradition and the promise of change.
As per unofficial calculations, the demographic breakdown in this constituency is as follows: 16.37% Kapu, 14.3% Kamma, 7.2% Muslim, 6.5% Mala, 5.8% Reddy, 5.7% Madiga, 4.6% Gowda, 4.2% Rajaka, 4.1% Vaishya, 4% Brahmin, 4% Yadava, 3% Vaddera, 2.5% Fishermen, 2.2% Christians, 2.1% Turpu Kapu, 2% Padmasali, 1.3% Dudekula, 1.2% Kummari, 1% Rajus, 1%Nai Brahmin , 1.4% OC Others and BC Others combined.
Additionally, Erukula, Lambadi Koppu, Velama, Uppara, and Naga Vamsi communities together account for 5.5%, while Marwadi, Relli, Adarsh SC, Koyadora, Chenchulu, Mudirajus, Gangireddulollu, and Yanadis collectively represent 1.6% of voters.
Both Ramamohan and Avinash are confident of winning. The YSRC candidate has asserted that the party’s welfare schemes will aid his victory, while the sitting MLA is confident that his prior wins, support from Kapu voters and the alliance with JSP and BJP will ensure he emerges winner for the third time.
The electorate, however, want to put forth the issue of house site pattas.
Speaking to TNIE, Mallisetti Sridevi, a resident of Gunadala, said they would cast their vote for candidates who promise to allocate house site pattas to their families. She emphasised that approximately 150 families have been living in the area for generations, yet they have been ignored by local MLAs and MPs.
D Chinna Rao from Krishna Lanka also rued about pleas for house site pattas being ignored. Despite numerous representations made to legislators and governments, including TDP and YSRC, the problem remains unresolved, he added.