Election promises yet to be fulfiled in Visakhapatnam East

VISAKHAPATNAM : One of the largest constituencies in the district, Visakhapatnam East has been TDP’s citadel since 2009. Even after having voted for the same candidate for three times consecutively, voters in the segment stare at unfulfilled promises and longstanding unfinished projects.

While the TDP has roped in sitting MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu for the fourth time, the YSRC has nominated Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, and the Congress has fielded Guthula Srinivas Rao.

In 2019, Ramakrishna Babu secured a hat-trick victory for the TDP, defeating Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala of the YSRC by a margin of 26,474 votes. In the corresponding Lok Sabha elections, YSRC candidate MVV Satyanarayana emerged victorious with a margin of 4,414 votes, defeating M Sri Bharat of the TDP.

The constituency, which comprises landmarks such as Andhra University, Kailasagiri, MVP Colony — the largest residential colony— Health City with over 20 super-specialty hospitals, central prison, and other attractions, has a diverse demographic composition as it encompasses affluent neighbourhoods like Lawsons Bay Colony, Siripuram, Sivajipalem, Daspalla Hills, NTR Beach and Kirlampudi Layout, as well as slums and low-income neighbourhoods in parts of Arilova and Jalaripeta.