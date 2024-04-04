Election promises yet to be fulfiled in Visakhapatnam East

VISAKHAPATNAM : One of the largest constituencies in the district, Visakhapatnam East has been TDP’s citadel since 2009. Even after having voted for the same candidate for three times consecutively, voters in the segment stare at unfulfilled promises and longstanding unfinished projects.
While the TDP has roped in sitting MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu for the fourth time, the YSRC has nominated Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, and the Congress has fielded Guthula Srinivas Rao.
In 2019, Ramakrishna Babu secured a hat-trick victory for the TDP, defeating Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala of the YSRC by a margin of 26,474 votes. In the corresponding Lok Sabha elections, YSRC candidate MVV Satyanarayana emerged victorious with a margin of 4,414 votes, defeating M Sri Bharat of the TDP.
The constituency, which comprises landmarks such as Andhra University, Kailasagiri, MVP Colony — the largest residential colony— Health City with over 20 super-specialty hospitals, central prison, and other attractions, has a diverse demographic composition as it encompasses affluent neighbourhoods like Lawsons Bay Colony, Siripuram, Sivajipalem, Daspalla Hills, NTR Beach and Kirlampudi Layout, as well as slums and low-income neighbourhoods in parts of Arilova and Jalaripeta.
Despite possessing essential amenities like good road connectivity, housing, healthcare access, schools, colleges, and recreational spaces, residents have stressed the need for tailored upgrades to meet their evolving needs.
Numerous commitments, including the construction of infrastructure projects such as the Hanumanthwaka and Maddilapalem flyovers to alleviate peak-hour traffic congestion and the construction of a junior college at ZP High School Thotagaruvu in Arilova, remain unfulfilled.
Other unresolved issues include addressing the release of untreated drainage into Lawsons Bay Beach, park maintenance, and road extensions. Both the TDP and YSRC have made promises, but have failed to deliver.
“I have been living here since 1991. Back then, there was no water problem and only a few houses had borewells. With time, the demand for water increased. Today, the number of bore wells in each colony has increased, but the water supply has decreased. Some days we have enough water, but other days we face shortages. We worry that water supply may further drop in the coming years. During elections, politicians often make several promises to address our problems, but fulfil only a few. Regardless of which party comes to power, it is crucial for the government to make wise decisions to prevent problems with the supply of essential resources such as water and electricity,” opined Saraswati, a resident of Arilova.
Dr Nanduri Rama Krishna, who has served as president of the MVP Colony Residents’ Welfare Association for a decade, highlighted the pressing need for regulation and improvement in the area. He noted, “I have been here since the 1980s. Back then, we did not have proper roads or amenities. That’s not the case now, but there is still a big need for regulation, and improvement.”
Krishna specifically mentioned the disorganisation in the MVP Rythu Bazaar area, citing the congestion caused by street vendors placing their carts along the roads.