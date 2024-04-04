‘Water-bell’: Schools in AP to have three hydration breaks

VIJAYAWADA : Ensuring the well-being of students across Andhra Pradesh, the Department of School Education has initiated the ‘water-bell’ system. This initiative will ensure three breaks scheduled at 8.45 am, 10.05 am and 11.50 am prompting both students and teachers to pause and hydrate.
This measure comes in response to the recent message from the AP Disaster Management Authority, warning of rising temperatures in the State. Recognising the potential health risks associated with dehydration, authorities have mandated the implementation of the ‘water-bell’ in all schools to address the pressing need for hydration among students during school hours. According to Commissioner (School Education) S Suresh Kumar, “As temperatures soar, the risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses increases, particularly among school-going children. By introducing the ‘water-bell’ system, we aim to instil the habit of regular hydration, thereby reducing the likelihood of health complications.”
Parent Committee member Bhuma Bhagya Lakshmi from Guntur stated, “With temperatures expected to soar in the coming months, the ‘water-bell’ initiative serves as a timely intervention in safeguarding the health of school-going children. Students generally drink water for about 2 hours in school, and they may not drink water at home while engrossed in playing games. Thus, the initiative is commendable, and it encourages students to continue drinking water even after school hours, thereby understanding the importance of staying hydrated.”
Madithati Narasimha Reddy, Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School in Sambepalli Village, Annamayya district, highlighted that the programme plays a crucial role in preserving the mental and physical well-being of the students.
In accordance with previous directives, ORS packets have been provided in schools, while donors in Gorumudda are supplying buttermilk packets to the students.
Parents welcome new initiative
Educators and parents alike have welcomed the ‘water-bell’ system, recognising its potential to promote healthy habits and mitigate the adverse effects of increasing temperatures on students’ health and well-being