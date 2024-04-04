‘Water-bell’: Schools in AP to have three hydration breaks

Parent Committee member Bhuma Bhagya Lakshmi from Guntur stated, “With temperatures expected to soar in the coming months, the ‘water-bell’ initiative serves as a timely intervention in safeguarding the health of school-going children. Students generally drink water for about 2 hours in school, and they may not drink water at home while engrossed in playing games. Thus, the initiative is commendable, and it encourages students to continue drinking water even after school hours, thereby understanding the importance of staying hydrated.”

Madithati Narasimha Reddy, Headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School in Sambepalli Village, Annamayya district, highlighted that the programme plays a crucial role in preserving the mental and physical well-being of the students.

In accordance with previous directives, ORS packets have been provided in schools, while donors in Gorumudda are supplying buttermilk packets to the students.

Parents welcome new initiative

Educators and parents alike have welcomed the ‘water-bell’ system, recognising its potential to promote healthy habits and mitigate the adverse effects of increasing temperatures on students’ health and well-being