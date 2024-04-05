Andhra Pradesh: JSP changes Railway Koduru pick

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan replaced the party candidate for Railway Koduru Assembly constituency in Annamayya district (Rajampet Lok Sabha segment) on Thursday.

Arava Sridhar was named as the new JSP candidate in place of Yanamala Bhaskar Rao. The reason given was that the candidature of Bhaskar Rao was opposed by the people of Railway Koduru.

Similarly, former Deputy Assembly Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad was named for Avanigadda Assembly segment. Now, the JSP candidate for only Palakonda has to be announced.

Prasad and Sridhar, both from the TDP, joined the JSP three days ago. According to the party, JSP leaders from Railway Koduru expressed htat Bhaskar Rao was not the right candidate. Subsequently, the party changed the candidate.