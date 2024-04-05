AP BJP steps up efforts to get Vizag LS seat

VIJAYAWADA: Following the allocation of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat to the TDP as part of the tripartite alliance, the BJP State unit is exerting pressure on the high command to persuade the poll partner to concede the seat to them.

According to sources, Visakhapatnam is one of the seats that the BJP wanted to contest and the same came up for discussions during the talks between the alliance partners. The saffron party wanted to contest the segments it had won earlier, which included Vizag, Narasapuram, Tirupati and Rajahmundry. Though the TDP conceded the other three, it wanted to contest Visakhapatnam and even announced M Sribharat, grandson of former MP MVVS Murthy as its candidate.

From the BJP, leaders like GVL Narasimha Rao and CM Ramesh vied to get the seat. Ramesh was given Anakapalle MP seat, but GVL was dropped.

Sources said GVL has been making efforts to get the attention of the party leadership for his candidacy from Visakhapatnam LS seat.

Leaders of various morchas of the BJP, too, have been raising their voice over the issue and are reportedly trying to get audience of the party national president JP Nadda to vent their views.