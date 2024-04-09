Miscreants set TDP office ablaze in Krosuru, Naidu alleges YSRC role

GUNTUR : A fortnight after YSRC office in Dharanikota was set ablaze in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency in Palnadu district, the office of the Telugu Desam Party in Krosuru was allegedly set on fire by unknown miscreants late on Sunday night. Tension prevailed in the sensitive Palnadu region with the back-to-back incidents.

The TDP alleged that the ruling YSRC’s ‘vendetta politics’ was behind the incident.

The incident occurred a day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a Praja Galam public meeting in Pedakurapadu. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the district on Monday.

Tense situations prevailed as both TDP and YSRC leaders gathered in large numbers at their respective party offices as the news of the incident spread. The local police rushed to the spot and deployed special forces to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to TNIE, Palnadu SP Bindu Madhav said a water kiosk set up in front of TDP office was set ablaze. “We are yet to ascertain if YSRC leaders are involved or not. A case has been registered under Section 438, and 188 of IPC and investigation is on,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a political blame game between TDP and YSRC. Condemning the incident, the TDP chief stated that the ruling party, aware of the inevitable defeat in the upcoming elections, is resorting to such attacks. “They set fire to the TDP office in Krosuru in the middle of the night as they couldn’t bear to witness the overwhelming response of the people who attended the meeting. Rowdyism, vandalism, and intimidating people are characteristics of YSRC,’’ Chandrababu Naidu added.

“Public opinion on TDP can not be swayed through violence and vandalism,” opined TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on X. Emphasising the need for a peaceful election process, he urged the police to take stringent action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, local YSRC MLA Namburi Sankar Rao alleged that TDP incharge Bhashyam Praveen is stooping so low and is resorting to such acts to gain sympathy from the voters fearing defeat.

“The poor turnout of people to Praja Galam meeting was an eye opener for TDP, and in order to gain sympathy from voters, he is creating disturbances in the peaceful constituency,” Sankar Rao added.

Nearly 15 days ago, YSRC party office in Dharanikota in Amaravati mandal was also gutted in the fire in a similar manner.

Following a complaint by Sankar Rao, police arrested TDP activist Kancheti Sai in Mumbai and shifted him to Pedakurapadu and produced him before a magistrate in Sattenapalli on March 26.