NELLORE : The YSRC on Monday alleged that Kovur TDP contender Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy tried to strike a deal with a YSRC leader to sow seeds of discord within the Nallapureddy family.

YSRC Nellore MP candidate V Vijayasai Reddy released an audio conversation in which Prasanthi Reddy was purportedly speaking to Nallapureddy Rajendranath Reddy, brother of Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, not to cooperate for the victory of his brother.

Rajendranath Reddy said, “The family of Nallapureddy is held in high esteem by the YSR family. I don’t have any differences with Prasanna Kumar Reddy. Prashanthi Reddy had contacted me for support in the elections. She has been trying to sow differences among the members of the Nallapureddy family.”

Vijayasai Reddy claimed that Prashanthi expressed disregard for the people’s welfare, suggesting a focus on business interests in the event of defeat. Stating that Prasanna is accessible and committed to public service, Vijayasai Reddy requested support for the Kovur MLA.

Vemireddy couple refutes YSRC allegations

Meanwhile, Prasanthi Reddy condemned the accusations of the YSRC and alleged that the ruling party is engaging in dirty politics.

Addressing a gathering in North Rajupalem, the Vemireddy couple lambasted the YSRC for allegedly resorting to baseless propaganda against them.

They asserted that the YSRC, aware of their impending defeat, has resorted to false campaigns and fake narratives.

“YSRC leaders like Vijayasai Reddy, Prasanna Kumar, Rajendra, and others are shamelessly spreading malicious canards. But the people of our district see through their deceitful tactics and won’t be swayed by them. The YSRC’s survival hinges on these deceptive campaigns, but their days of fooling the public are numbered,” Prasanthi Reddy remarked. “The YSRC attempt to demean women candidates is appalling. We urge voters, especially women and youth, to reject the YSRC’s divisive politics and support candidates dedicated to serving the community with honesty and integrity,” said Prashanthi Reddy.

Vijayasai Reddy’s lack of achievements in our district is glaring, she criticised. Referring to Vijayasai Reddy as an ‘outsider imported from Vizag’, Prabhakar Reddy called upon the electorate to scrutinise the YSRC’s track record in the district before casting their votes.

Further, Prabhakar Reddy condemned the YSRC’s campaign of fear-mongering and cheap politics and expressed confidence that the people would ultimately reward ethical politics.