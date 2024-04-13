Girl who escaped child marriage tops Inter exam

KURNOOL : Escaping the clutches of child marriage, a Kurnool-based girl student braved all odds and emerged as topper in the intermediate first year examinations by securing 421 out of 440 marks.

Nirmala, a resident of Peddaharivanam village in Adoni mandal, passed the class 10 exams by scoring 537 marks. However, her parents were unable to bear the expenses of their daughter’s education and decided to marry her off.

In June 2023, Nirmala came forward and expressed her desire to continue her studies to the Adoni MLA during his Gadapa Gadapaku programme, which went viral on social media platforms. Responding to it, Collector Srijana personally assured Nirmala and her mother of a better future and instructed the officials concerned to ensure all necessary facilities for the girl.

Upon the Collectors directions, the officials provided admission to Nirmala in BiPC group at Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayam (KGBV) in Aspari mandal. Nirmala aspires to become an IPS officer and to strive hard for abolishing child marriages.