Q&A: Congress will regain lost ground in Andhra Pradesh: Gidugu Rudraraju

A

I am of the view that they are not strong candidates. I am a local and I have strong bond with the people of Rajamahendravaram, which was a Congress bastion once. BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari has no locus standi, except being the daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. She is daydreaming of winning the seat. My aim is to defeat the BJP in the election. At the same time, YSRC candidate Dr G Srinivas, though he is a good doctor, has lacked political experience. He is a right man in the wrong party. I will expose the failures of the YSRC and TDP regimes during my election campaign to win the people’s trust.