Q&A: Congress will regain lost ground in Andhra Pradesh: Gidugu Rudraraju

Former PCC chief and CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju has entered the election fray from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency though the Congress has failed to win even a single seat in the 2014 and 2019 polls with a hope to register victory. In an interview with KV Sailendra, Gidugu Rudraraju has exuded confidence that the Congress will regain its lost ground in the State in the elections
What are your chances of winning the election as the Congress has been totally wiped out in the State after bifurcation?
The Grand Old Party has a bright future after the failure of the TDP and YSRC governments on all fronts post bifurcation. I have toured Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rural and Rajanagaram Assembly segments, which are part of the Lok Sabha constituency as part of my election campaign, and interacted with a cross section of people. I have received an overwhelming response from the people as they are vexed with the N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments, which failed to get the bifurcation promises realised even after a decade. I strongly believe that the Congress will regain lost ground in the elections.
What about your YSRC and BJP opponents?
I am of the view that they are not strong candidates. I am a local and I have strong bond with the people of Rajamahendravaram, which was a Congress bastion once. BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari has no locus standi, except being the daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. She is daydreaming of winning the seat. My aim is to defeat the BJP in the election. At the same time, YSRC candidate Dr G Srinivas, though he is a good doctor, has lacked political experience. He is a right man in the wrong party. I will expose the failures of the YSRC and TDP regimes during my election campaign to win the people’s trust.
How to you assess TDP and YSRC?
The two regional parties do not have national outlook and their policies are bankrupt. They two parties have become puppets in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unfortunately, the people of AP have fallen in the trap of the two anarchist and dictatorial parties in the last two terms. The previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government have failed to get the promises made by the Centre at the time of bifurcation realised. I appeal to the people to get rid of the two regional parties for the bright future of AP.
How will you plan your election campaign?
APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy will cover the entire State as part of her election campaign. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to address public meetings in the State this month. The cadre at the grassroots, who left the party and joined the YSRC, are eager to return to the Congress fold, strengthening our base. I will extensively tour all the seven Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency, besides holding street corner meetings to will people’s confidence.