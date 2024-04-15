AP Inter supply exam fee structure released

VIJAYAWADA: The due dates for payment of examination fees for Intermediate first-year and second-year students, as well as attendance-exempted private students (without college study), appearing for the Humanities group, and those changing groups to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in May 2024, are scheduled from April 18 to 24.

According to the Department of Education, the fees for the re-verification of answer scripts will be charged at Rs 1,300, and the re-counting of answer scripts will incur a fee of Rs 260.

For Theory Papers of General / Vocational courses (irrespective of the number of papers), the examination fee will be Rs 550.

The examination fee for practicals of general courses (only for second year) / vocational courses (for either fist year or second year), irrespective of the number of papers, will be Rs 250. Additionally, the examination fee for General and Vocational bridge course subjects, including mathematics for BiPC students will be Rs 150.

Secretary and Commissioner of the Board of Intermediate Saurabh Gaur also announced that students who have passed all first-year papers can appear for Improvement on payment of Rs 160 per paper, in addition to the prescribed examination fee of Rs 550. These candidates will appear with the same registration number of IPE March 2024.