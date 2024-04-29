Andhra Pradesh: Entrepreneurs’ diversification into politics

Several entrepreneurs, realtors and big businessmen are contesting the Lok Sabha and AP Assembly polls. Despite being highly successful in their respective fields, they have entered the fray with a motto to serve the people. However, their electoral fortunes will be decided by voters. Here is a look at prominent contestants

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

The TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat is an entrepreneur. Dr Chandra Sekhar co-founded UWorld, initially aiming to address the scarcity of quality study material for the US Medical Licensing Exam during his medical residency. He started his journey from writing case-based learning questions to the establishment of UWorld, revolutionising medical education resources. With a a stint at Johns Hopkins University, Dr Chandra Sekhar brings both medical expertise and entrepreneurial acumen to the political arena. He hails from Burripalem village in Guntur district