Andhra Pradesh: Entrepreneurs’ diversification into politics

Several entrepreneurs, realtors and big businessmen are contesting the Lok Sabha and AP Assembly polls. Despite being highly successful in their respective fields, they have entered the fray with a motto to serve the people. However, their electoral fortunes will be decided by voters. Here is a look at prominent contestants
Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar
The TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat is an entrepreneur. Dr Chandra Sekhar co-founded UWorld, initially aiming to address the scarcity of quality study material for the US Medical Licensing Exam during his medical residency. He started his journey from writing case-based learning questions to the establishment of UWorld, revolutionising medical education resources. With a a stint at Johns Hopkins University, Dr Chandra Sekhar brings both medical expertise and entrepreneurial acumen to the political arena. He hails from Burripalem village in Guntur district
T Uday Srinivas
The Jana Sena Party candidate for Kakinada parliamentary constituency, brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial spirit and grassroots connection to the political forefront. Leaving a lucrative job in Dubai, he ventured into business back in India, eventually establishing the highly successful Tea Time chain. Since its humble beginning in 2016, with just one outlet in Rajahmundry, Tea Time has burgeoned into a network of nearly 3,000 outlets across various States in India with hundreds of crores of business turnover. He hails from Kadiyam village in East Godavari district
MVV Satyanarayana
He is contesting from Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency against TDP’s Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu. He started MVV Builders in the 1990s, headquartered in Visakhapatnam. The company has achieved significant growth over two decades, establishing a strong presence in Visakhapatnam’s real estate market and expanding into Hyderabad. Additionally, he founded MVV Cinema, a film production firm. He and his family own shares worth Rs 82,57,36,598 in MVV Builders, Rs 4,47,31,726 shares in MVV Cinema and Rs 76,49,86,468 shares in MVV Housing
CM Ramesh
The BJP candidate for Anakapalle Lok Sabha segment, is the chairman of Rithwik Projects Pvt Ltd, which was set up in 1999 and has grown to a turnover of more than Rs 1,000 crore within a short span. The company is one of the leading infrastructure developers in India, and has interests in energy, roads, irrigation projects, and property development. Rithwik Projects is a major player in the infrastructure development sector across India. It also holds important government contracts. Incorporated in 1999 in Hyderabad, the firm company is working on government projects. He takes on Budi Mutyala Naidu
Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
The TDP candidate for Nellore parliamentary constituency, is the founder of VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, established in 2008. Under his leadership, the company has undertaken diverse projects across India. Notably, VPR Mining has collaborated on numerous government initiatives with entities. Additionally, it has been involved in various irrigation projects, executing heavy excavations for government bodies such as AP Irrigation and CAD, Telangana Irrigation and CAD, and the Water Resources Department of Maharashtra. His rival is V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRC