Guntur: Steps taken to begin VfH process from May 2

GUNTUR: Adequate measures have been taken to commence Vote from Home (VfH) from May 3, announced Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri.

An awareness programme was conducted for sector officers, home voting teams and postal ballot teams on the processes pertaining to VfH, and EVM commissioning on Monday. On the occasion, the GMC chief said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced VfH facility through postal ballots for two categories of voters, individuals aged 85 years and above, apart from persons with disabilities (PwD), with minimum 40 per cent certified handicap.

Under the provision, two polling officials will visit eligible voters along with a videographer and record the voting process at the voters’ residence. A prior notification of the visit will be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers provided in the VfH application, she added.

The civic chief instructed the officials who are allotted VfH duties to be fully aware of the regulations to ensure the voting is conducted in a transparent manner. The entire process of home voting will be videographed, and special compartments will be set up to ensure the privacy of the voter. As many as five home voting teams have been set up in the city to conduct the VfH as per the regulations without fail, Keerthi explained. AROs Sunil Kumar, Bheema Raju, Pradeep Kumar, Venkata Lakshmi, and others were also present.