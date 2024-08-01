96 DSP rank officials shuffled in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major rejig of police officials at the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank, Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday transferred 96 officials in the state. In all, 57 officials were asked to report to the Police Headquarters for further posting.

The Police Establishment Board which met on Wednesday, went through the records and service particulars, and recommended the transfers and postings. This is the first major reshuffle of police officials after the TDP-led NDA government came to power in the state.

The transfers and postings came amid criticism from the NDA allies against some police officials for acting at the behest of the YSRC during the elections, and also after the results. DSP rank officials in Intelligence, CID, civil, ACB, APSP Battalions, Police Training Colleges, and Railway Police were transferred, given new postings or asked to report to Police Headquarters.