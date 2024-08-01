Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Ordinance for Rs 1.29 lakh crore vote on account issued by Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday promulgated the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No.2) Ordinance, 2024 with an outlay of Rs 1.29 lakh crore for four months from August 1 to November 30. Grants for 40 government departments have been earmarked in the Ordinance.
Although the Ordinance was issued until the end of November, sources said the government will table the full Budget in the Legislative Assembly in September itself.
This is the second such ordinance issued in the current financial year. Ahead of the elections, Budget Estimates (Vote-on-Account) for financial year 2024-25 were presented and approved in the State Legislature in February to incur expenditure for the first four months of the current fiscal (April, 1, 2024 to 31 July, 2024).
Approval of the Legislature was to be obtained for the full Budget for FY2024-25 before July 31, 2024 so that the State government can incur expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the State from August 1, 2024 onwards.
However, the new government sought more time to table the full Budget as the Finance Department is finalising the liabilities and also resources in the State in coordination with the revenue department.
In order to facilitate withdrawal of money for the departments, the vote on account was approved and an Ordinance was issued to appropriate money from the Consolidated Fund of the State for meeting the expenditure in the State for four months.