Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Ordinance for Rs 1.29 lakh crore vote on account issued by Governor

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday promulgated the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account No.2) Ordinance, 2024 with an outlay of Rs 1.29 lakh crore for four months from August 1 to November 30. Grants for 40 government departments have been earmarked in the Ordinance.

Although the Ordinance was issued until the end of November, sources said the government will table the full Budget in the Legislative Assembly in September itself.

This is the second such ordinance issued in the current financial year. Ahead of the elections, Budget Estimates (Vote-on-Account) for financial year 2024-25 were presented and approved in the State Legislature in February to incur expenditure for the first four months of the current fiscal (April, 1, 2024 to 31 July, 2024).