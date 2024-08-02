Eighth-century clay pots, 15 rock tombs unearthed in Ongole

Upon receiving the information, Vidwan Jyothi rushed to the site with his team and conducted a thorough inspection. He stated, “We observed around 15 ancient rock tombs in a plinth area of 0.50 acres, at a depth of six feet. Each of these 15 tombs measures nearly six feet long and three feet wide, with four granite slabs, including two joint tombs which may belong to a couple who died together. It is significant that for every deceased person, the ancient people placed a large clay pot at the head side, filled with smaller pots containing essential grains and seeds they cultivated. We found these pots and pieces in large numbers.”

He lamented, “People lack archaeological and historical knowledge of the area, resulting in the destruction of these ancient heritage. These priceless evidences are at risk of being lost. We request the State government, especially the archaeological department officials, to visit, explore, and preserve these evidences for the benefit of future generations.”