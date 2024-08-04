Vijayawada MP announces start of Mahanadu road-Nidamanur flyover project next year

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the construction of a flyover from Mahanadu road to Nidamanur, said Vijayawada TDP MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni).

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the flyover works will completed within two-and-a-half-years after the commencement of the construction. Though the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was already prepared, a revised DPR will be submitted to the Union Ministry within a month, and the project will reach the tender stage in two months. The construction of the six-lane flyover is expected to begin in February or March next year, he said.

“About `800 crore will be earmarked for the flyover project. Similarly, funds for the Vijayawada East Bypass Road will also be released in another two months and the works will be taken up before March, 2025. Funds to the tune of `2,500 crore have been allocated for the East Bypass Road to complete it in three-and-a-half years,” the MP said.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways

Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving both the road projects. He also lauded the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in getting the projects okayed.