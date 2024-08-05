Andhra Pradesh: Stage set for District Collectors’ conference

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the first District Collectors’ conference after the formation of the TDP-led NDA government at the State Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in addition to discussing the anomalies during the previous YSRC regime, is also likely to highlight the priorities of his government.

Sources indicated that Naidu is keen on implementing radical reforms in administration, believing that the previous government had undermined government machinery. The Chief Minister will direct the Collectors to achieve the best results by utilising available resources effectively.

As the State faces financial constraints, Naidu will also address reducing unnecessary expenditures and exploring opportunities for wealth creation. Sources added that Naidu would deliver a clear message on the theme, “People’s Government - Efficient Governance.”

Naidu is expected to emphasise the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) concept to alleviate poverty and transform the lives of the poor.

Special attention will be given to issues related to the Revenue Department, with efforts directed toward resolving land disputes.

During the same day’s meeting with district Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other senior police officials, Naidu will instruct them to combat the ganja menace, enforce strict measures for effective law and order maintenance, and take a firm stance on incidents related to crimes against women.

Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed the secretaries of various government departments to prepare PowerPoint presentations, guiding the Collectors to focus on the action plan for the next 100 days.

The Collectors’ Conference will commence at 10 am. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, and Forest Pawan Kalyan, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will address the inaugural session. Principal Secretary (Finance) Peeyush Kumar will present “Vision Andhra Pradesh @ 2047.”

The meeting will cover a wide range of areas, including the primary sector, energy, human resources, urban and rural development, revenue, excise, and law and order.