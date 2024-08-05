Evacuate people from flood-prone areas: Bapatla Joint Collector

GUNTUR: Bapatla district officials are instructed to evacuate people from villages that are under potential flooding.

District Joint Collector B Subbarao conducted a meeting with officials and villagers and inspected the rehabilitation centre in Pesarlanka village in Kollur mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, that following the surge in inflows to various water reservoirs from upstream catchment areas, an alert about the inundation of villages in Krishna river bank has been issued.

As many as six villages in Kollur mandal including Aravinda Varadhi, Pesarlanka, Chilumurulanka, Sugganalanka, Peddalanka, and Chintarlanka villages are under potential flooding in the district. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant in flood-affected regions and implement relief and rehabilitation measures, if necessary. The officials have readied 56 boats and 100 skilled divers to shift the people to rehabilitation centres. The JC instructed the officials to set up medical camps.