Kuppam constituency set to witness rapid economic development

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district administration is embarking on an ambitious plan to transform Kuppam constituency, represented by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the State Assembly, into a model area, fuelled by a series of strategic development initiatives.
These efforts, spearheaded by district Collector Sumit Kumar, aim to address long-standing issues and boost the local economy, infrastructure, and education.
The drive for development kicked off with a Public Grievance Redressal Forum held at the MPDO office in Kuppam.
The Collector assured the public that all grievances would be addressed within 15 days, with both mandal and district-level issues being resolved promptly. The Collector committed to visiting Kuppam every 15 days to monitor progress and ensure timely resolution of issues. The forum was a platform for addressing a wide range of issues, including revenue-related problems, social pensions, housing, and infrastructure.
Collector Sumit Kumar also outlined plans to enhance Kuppam’s educational infrastructure. He revealed that land is being earmarked for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and a Krishi Vigyan Kendra to position Kuppam as an educational hub in the region.
The district administration is also focused on boosting the local agricultural sector. During a visit to Cheldiganipalle in Ramakuppam mandal, Collector Kumar, accompanied by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat, inspected the proposed site for a tomato processing unit, which will be constructed by the State government at a cost Rs 8.42 crore with 100 per cent financial assistance for tomato farmers. This unit is expected to provide significant support to local farmers, enhancing the value of their produce and also providing alternate sources of income by opening new market fronts.
In addition to the tomato processing unit, the district administration is exploring opportunities in mango processing. The district Collector met representatives from Kevin Care, a company with a robust presence in six Indian States and 42 countries. The discussions centred around setting up a mango processing unit in Kuppam. This new venture is expected to leverage the region’s abundant mango production, further boosting the local economy and creating employment opportunities.
In this background, KADA project director Vikas Marmat has emphasised the need for coordinated efforts from the officials. In a review meeting recently held at the Kuppam tahsildar’s office, Marmat instructed officials to prepare comprehensive development plans for the constituency. He highlighted the importance of addressing issues at the AP Model School in Agaram, Gudipalli mandal.
With these initiatives, Kuppam is poised to become a model constituency, setting a benchmark for progress and development in the State.