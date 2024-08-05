Kuppam constituency set to witness rapid economic development

CHITTOOR: The Chittoor district administration is embarking on an ambitious plan to transform Kuppam constituency, represented by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the State Assembly, into a model area, fuelled by a series of strategic development initiatives.

These efforts, spearheaded by district Collector Sumit Kumar, aim to address long-standing issues and boost the local economy, infrastructure, and education.

The drive for development kicked off with a Public Grievance Redressal Forum held at the MPDO office in Kuppam.

The Collector assured the public that all grievances would be addressed within 15 days, with both mandal and district-level issues being resolved promptly. The Collector committed to visiting Kuppam every 15 days to monitor progress and ensure timely resolution of issues. The forum was a platform for addressing a wide range of issues, including revenue-related problems, social pensions, housing, and infrastructure.

Collector Sumit Kumar also outlined plans to enhance Kuppam’s educational infrastructure. He revealed that land is being earmarked for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya and a Krishi Vigyan Kendra to position Kuppam as an educational hub in the region.

The district administration is also focused on boosting the local agricultural sector. During a visit to Cheldiganipalle in Ramakuppam mandal, Collector Kumar, accompanied by Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat, inspected the proposed site for a tomato processing unit, which will be constructed by the State government at a cost Rs 8.42 crore with 100 per cent financial assistance for tomato farmers. This unit is expected to provide significant support to local farmers, enhancing the value of their produce and also providing alternate sources of income by opening new market fronts.