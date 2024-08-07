New transmission tariffs issued by APERC, renewable energy charges adjusted in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) issued Transmission Tariffs for five years from FY 2024-25 to FY 2028-29 today at its new office in Kurnool, disposing of the Tariff Petition 77 of 2023 filed by APTRANSCO. The Order copy is hosted on the Commission’s website, www.aperc.in.

Based on requests from Renewable Users, APERC has determined tariffs for them in terms of Rupees per unit for the energy injected at the entry point instead of the contracted capacity for open access. This decision was made after considering all objections and the nature of generation by RE Generators, as well as the high levels of intermittency and seasonality associated with renewable energy. The Commission ensured that this would not burden other consumer categories. The charges determined are Rs 0.37 per unit for 2024-25, Rs 0.4 for 2025-26, Rs 0.42 for 2026-27 and 2027-28, and Rs 0.44 for 2028-29. Despite APTRANSCO’s extra claim in O&M costs to account for future wage revisions, the Commission has allowed the O&M costs only as per the norms in its Regulation.

APERC appreciates APTRANSCO’s positive gesture of forgoing an incentive regarding its better performance in Transmission System losses during the 4th control period. This benefit was passed on to all consumers.

Key directives issued by APERC

The commission directed APTRANSCO to submit the gains/losses in each controllable item of the Transmission Business for the previous financial year by 30th November of the current financial year through an annual performance petition, and to execute its works in strict compliance with the Andhra Pradesh Works of Licensees Rules, 2007. Any deviation will invite action under Sections 142 and 146 of the Electricity Act, 2003, against the concerned